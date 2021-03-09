The Pinning Place Brings Pinterest Boards To Life

The Pinning Place Studios and Community Learning Center Sioux Falls is aiming to make your Pinterest board to come to life.

Themed classes when we welcome back.

A sioux falls community center wants to help you get creative.

"the pinning place" hosts their "pinterest extravaganza" this weekend and has big plans to expand in the coming weeks.

Jean joins us today.

-what kinds of classes can people take tomorrow?

-what do you offer regularly?

-can anyone become an instructor?

-tell us about the grand opening coming up - you're also giving back during this event?

-how did you guys get involved in human trafficking awareness?

Come learn!

Everyone has seen something on pinterest that they would love to do themselves but often don't know where to start or need some help with the techniques.

That is why we are here.

We are a creative group with the knowledge and resources to help you tackle your pinterest projects.

Either bring in your own idea and work on it or sign up for one of our classes and do a project.

How it works be an instructor!

Do you have the heart of a teacher?

Do you have a skill or talent that you'd like to share with others?

No need to be an expert, just have the time to work with other creative and curious pinners.

Contact us to learn more about the process and getting compensated for your talents.

We set up the class and provide the space and the students.

Fee schedules!

We here call it a "table fee".

Each adult will be charged $7.50 + .45 tax = $7.95, then the instructor and materials fees are added.

This will be the total fees for the class.

We hope to be developing classes for the "tweens" and they will be $5.00 + .30 tax = $5.30, then instructor and materials fees are added.

This also will be the total that you will be charged when you use the shopping cart check out.

Classes are advertised no less than 2 weeks out.

Deadline is posted - this gives instructors time to build their arsenal to teach.

Instructors payment!

Instructors if you need assistance in setting up a fee schedule for a class i will be more than willing to help.

Every instructor is