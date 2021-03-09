Family History Event

Family Discovery Day is offered to help people trace their family history.

Ever wanted to trace your family history back generations ... or find out if you have any famous ancestors ... you have a chance to do that tomorrow.

A free family discovery day is being offered tomorrow from 10 to 3 at the lds church on sunnyside and holmes.

They were setting up for the event tonight.

They'll have family history experts manning 42 computers and they will use the latest geneology website and technology to help you out.

They will even print out a copy of your family tree going back of to nine generations.

There will be activities for the kids like old time pictures and making butter ..

Even a bounce house.

We got one of those family history experts to come to the station to give us a taste of what will be offered.

Steve hiltbrand helped karole trace her family history all the way back to the 12- hundreds.

"let's get you signed up with a free account."

First stev showed karole how to registered in some of the programs. then he got names and birthdays for parents and grandparents.

"from this point you add hi parents, her parents and it shows your pedigree."

"mak sure i'm kennel worthy."

Afte that there's a good chance to tap into ancestry work that has already been done.

"there's your great grandfather, jonas."

"how funn he's jonas and i'm honas.

I don't have any knowledge of him."

Steve printed out family tree fan chart for karole.

"there's you and all the way t your great great great great grandparents."

There's also relative finder program that can show how you''re related to famous people like u-s presidents.

"i'm related to abraha lincoln - 6th cousin 5 times removed.

Barack obama 11th counsin, one time removed."

"and up here it shows who you common relative is."

On cam a lib... back to 1200s....etc took less than half hour my fan chart.

