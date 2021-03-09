FS Southside vs. Catholic

They go on to win it 41-7.

We finish off the rankings, against catholic.

Super sophomore johnson looking to run up the middle.

Ball is stripped.

Johnson recovers for south side.

South side goes straight to work.

Muncy up the middle for 30 yards he takes it all the way to the 12 yard line.

Next play, gatewood to take it in.

He goes 12 yards.

7-0 south side.

Price not going to quit.

He goes down the middle got thag from chris.

7-3 south side.