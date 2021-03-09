Injured in the blaze.

(kayla) a rayville man is behind bars after leading monroe police officers on a high speed chase earlier today.

Police say 47 year-old glen smith was seen driving a stolen 2003 chevy impala near the 100-block of south 28-th street this morning.

When officers tried to stop him, he sped up and fled from officers at speeds up to 70 miles per hour down desiard street.

Smith jumped out of the car and fled on foot-- officers later found him hiding under a trailer on washington street.

He was arrested on multiple charges, including illegal possession of stolen things and flight from an officer.

(kayla) american airlines airbus 319, made