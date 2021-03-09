parents of missing Alpine woman desperate for answers

The search continues for missing alpine woman zuzu verk... its been over a week now but the community is not giving up on the search to find her cbs7s stephanie bennettwas outwith the community earlier today.

Last week... hundreds of members of the community volunteered to search for zuzu verk.

And today... equusearch has come all the way from houston to take over.

All day the team of volunteers trekked on foot and atv south of alpine... looking in culverts... for tire tracks in the tall grass... and anything unusual.

Sot tim miller founded the organization after his teenage daughter was murdered... police incorrectly labeled her as a runaway... there was no search team for her.

Sot "i do it for laura and god" miller has searched for over a thousdand people... he says he's no stranger to the pain the verks are feeling right now... not knowing where their daughter is.

And leading searches.... is where he finds purpose.standup-- miller tells me as equusearch nears its 17th year... theyve recovered over 200 bodies... the search crew is here today to eliminate areas around alpine.

Miller says he hopes zuzu verk is found alive... but his team is prepared for anything.

Nat pop verks press conf.

In a heartbreaking press conference yesterday... zuzus brother miles verk begs robert fabian..

Zuzus boyfriend... to help... this after police say he was uncooperative with them.

And today zuzu's parents sat down with cbs7... "our plea is to someone who is supposed to have been loving her for a time now and we assume continues to and we just want their help."

And a final plea from miller... "we have way more than 100 people but i think that we need one more person to help.

Just one more person to help."

In alpine... stephanie bennett cbs7 news.

