Boxer Stephen Edwards on FOX 18 Sports Sunday

Davenport Boxer Stephen Edwards talks about his latest win with Dan Vasko on FOX 18 Sports Sunday

Is fox 18 sports sunday.

Welcome back to fox 18 sports sunday... you know it's not often we get to highlight local boxers---but we have a champion boxer in the house tonight.

Stunning stephen edwards from penas boxing club in davenport--fresh off of a title fight win.

The new cba super middleweight champion-- stephen edwards.stephen--- how does it feel?i happened to notice the large fan base you had there.

What was that like to experience a win in front of your friends and family?

About your opponent now---you fought a seasoned veteran bruce rumbolz who had something like 50 professional fights under his belt.

Was that a factor in how you prepared?

Describe your 3 training schedule.

What's an average week like for you?

Let's get to the fight itself--you him early on and had him along the ropes.

Was that your goal?

Walk me through the fight?

Were there some tough moments you had it you took the the super champion.

What's 3 pena boxing club fighter stephen edwards rumbolz in night.

With a 1.

Edwards said he wanted to come out what he did veteran rumbolz.

Throws a series of jabs and couple of nice dodges there as well.

3.

More of the attack