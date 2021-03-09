Halloween Hustle Clintonville

Celebrate the halloween season?

This firday you can have a spooky good time with a 5k fundraiser for a local school... and we've got a great group here to tell us all about the halloween hustle at st rose st mary's school in clintonville.

We're joined by principal - michelle vosters, teacher - stephanie mcgregor, admissions director jannelle schraufnagel... and seventh graders abby and hayden.

This school has an interesting background, talk about how it actually almost shut down this is the 2nd year for the event, what is it and what's going to be happening?

About how many kids/ parents show up?

How did the idea come about?

What's it like to be a part of something like this?

Michelle vosters principal, stephanie mcgregor 1st and 2nd grade teacher and jannelle adminssions director.

This school has an interesting background, talk about how it actually almost shut down- st rose st mary's school has been serving the parish and clintonville community for over 100 years (established in 1904) and like many other small schools, financial worries are always present.

After a bit of uncertainty in