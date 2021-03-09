News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 10-24-16

Dan Cummings and Beth Cefalu have all your morning news in Central NY.

Your news on the go... happening now in oklahoma... a manhunt is underway after two people were found dead and two officers wounded.

Dan: michael vance is accused of opening fire on officers with an ak-47 sunday night when the officers responded to reports of shots fired.

Neither officer was seriously hurt.

Vance was shot at least twice before fleeing the scene.

Authorities looking for vance found two dead people they say are the suspect's relatives.

Dan: hillary clinton has a 12-point lead over donald trump, according to a new a-b-c news tracking poll.

Clinton has also reached the 50- percent watermark nationally, among likely voters.

Libertarian gary johnson had five- percent support, while green party hopeful jill stein had two-percent.

The poll was taken after the third and final presidential debate between clinton and trump and was based on nearly 900 likely voters.

Beth: the little league world series champions from maine endwell were in cooperstown -- being honored among baseball's greats for their big win in august.

The team made the 80 mile drive to the hall of fame from their hometown north of binghamton yesterday.

A special ceremony was held in the museum's main gallery.

They're the first new york based team to win the little league world series since 1964 and went undefeated -- beating south korea in the final game.

Dan: investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a vacant home on midland avenue in syracuse.

Neighbors could see smoke billowing into the air aroud 4 on sunday afternoon.

The flames flared up, keeping crews busy for about 90 minutes.

No one was in the home when firefighters arrived and no injuries