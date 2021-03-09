LLWS Champs at Baseball Hall of Fame

And the celebrations just keep on coming for the maine-endwell little league world series champions.

They were honored at the national baseball hall of fame and museum in cooperstown today.

Esperanza gutierrez has the story.

Ever since the teams win in williamsport, pennsylvania, the maine-endwell little league world series champions have captured the hearts of many nationwide.

Maine-endwell is the first team from new york state to win the little league world series title since 1964.

"it's a great experience to be able to come here and having them invite us and having the owners and the staff and everything prepare this for us and it's just an amazing experience."

"the little league world series team was honored right here in the cooperstown baseball hall of fame gallery on sunday."

"we hear about all the uhm amazing players that played before we were even born and now we get to be in the hall of fame with them, it's so cool."

The little league world series team donated a signed baseball and photo to the museum collection.

The champions and their coaches all received specialized certificates and were honored in a special ceremony at the hall of fame.

But the players coaches say it's not only important how well the boys play on the field -- it's also about how they act off the field.

"you know what they accomplished off the field is equally as important to us in terms of the respect uh that they showed to teammates, ummm opponents, umpires, bellhops at the the hotel, everybody that they came into contact with they did a really nice job."

Maine-endwell also became the first team to ever win both the jack losch little league baseball world series sportsmanship award as well as the championship title.

Proving these boys are just as good on the field, as they are off.

In cooperstown, esperanza gutierrez, 12 news.

The signed baseball and photo of the little league world series champions is now on display