Fans react to PSU win

Fans rush the field after the PSU win over OSU then damage some things in downtown State College.

State football victory last night was one for the record books.

Thousands of people in the stadium rushed the field after an unranked penn state squad took down arch rival, and number two ohio state.

(john) after the crowds cleared from the stadium....5 to 10 thousand people headed to downtown state college, to what's called beaver canyon.

During the disturbance one vehicle was damaged and one person was injured when he was struck in the head with a bottle.

Street lights and signs were town down.

Police sent out an alert text to residents warning them to avoid the area, and asked people to leave the area or be subject to arrest.

It took police approximately two hours to clear the streets.

Several arrests are pending.

State college police are encouraging anyone who took pictures or video of crimes being committed to submit them.

(john) the celebration inside beaver stadium certainly overshadowed what would happen downtown later on.

Here are some of the sights and sounds right after the fans watched the nittany lions defeat the number two buckeyes.

Kurt johnson - psu class of 1992 :53"you almost wonder are we ever going to get back to where we were in 70's 80' )s, 90's.

This could be a stepping stone right there" kurt johnson - psu class of 1992 :38:01"we need a signature win, this is a signature win, we had to win this thing and they did, played well, stuck to the end, good win, solid win" andy martin - perry county :12 "great effort, defense, offense, solid win, big upset..."nat up full.

00:28"incredible victory, best win we've had