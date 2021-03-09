Doug McDermott and Fred Hoiberg talk about upcoming season

The former Creighton star and Iowa State coach talk about the progress McDermott must take to be successful

Three years ago.

His rookie season was plagued by injuries, but last year the three- time all-american broke out.

He played in 81 games, scoring almost 10 points a contest...but he got some help from first year head coach fred hoiberg.

The mayor took over the bulls reigns last year, coaching chicago to a 42-40 record.

The bulls missed the playoffs, but they've got plenty of upgrades from last season.

This offseason the bulls added former nba champions dwaye wade and rajon rondo to strethghen their backcort.

They also got robin lopez through a trade with the new york knicks... and of course they still got doug...who was really excited to play back at creighton this past week, but knows he's got more to show this season.

Doug mcdermott "just have fun, that's what i'm looking forward to do, just have fun.

Good or bad just eoy being out on this floor agian.just enjoy being around these fans.

I feel like i've played pretty well so far, this preseason just continue to build on it and it's good to end it at home.

" fred hoiberg "i thought bascially last year was his rookie year.

That first year he didn't get a lot of playing time, a lot of it was due to injury then that rotation got set and he just dind't get a lot of minutes.

I though he grew as the year went on.

This summer a big emphasis with doug was working on his posistioning and working on his defense and that's what's oging to keep him on the floor for extended periods.

We feel doug is one of the best shooters in this league.

He's one of those guys, if he's open and it doesn't go in, it shocks you.

" the bulls regular season starts this thursday when they host boston.

Jesse: they haven't made the playoffs since the 2003-2004 season.

They haven't had a winning record the bulls regular season starts this thursday when they host boston.

Jesse: