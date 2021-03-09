Mike Riley talking about Nebraska's win over Purdue

Have been plenty of accomplishemnts this team hasn't reached in a while.

With this week's victory, its the first time the cornhuskers are 7-0, since 2001.

On top of that achievement, one cornhusker broke another school record..

Senior qb tommy armstrong jr. became the cornhuskers leader in pass completions, topplying taylor martinez.

While the passsing game was solid, the running game was below average.

The cornhuskers registered only 157 rushing yards, which is the third lowest mark this season.

Head coach mike riley said the team never found it's running game groove.

Mike riley "we did want to run the ball, i don't know about more.

What it apprears the best way to describe what we are right now is there is no rythm.

There is no rythm to saying 'this is going to be a good thing on first down, this is how we'll accompany it,' it just felt like it was like this.

Things got a little bit better as we went and we hit some plays that were nice looking plays, but those came late, there was no consistency early, there was nothing we could say, this is what we can rely on."

The cornhuskers face a tough test this saturday when they go to camp randall to face number 11 wisconsin.

