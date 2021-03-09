Eight-Year-Old Huntingburg Boy Saves Family from Deadly Fire

Last Tuesday Morning, Corey Anderson awoke, smelled smoke in his room and immediately went to warn his mother and stepfather.

3 jordan--what could have been a deadly fire in huntingburg..

Leaves only damage to the back of a house..

And the family..

Uninjured...and it was all thanks to an eight year old boy..

Mick birge with our media partner news now dubois county has the story.."

Thank you very much for what you did, you're a brave young man, and thank you very much from the huntingburg fire department.(mick birge) that's long time huntingburg firefighter james beatles thanking 8 year old corey anderson for being a true hero.

This past tuesday morning, corey awoke in his bed, smelled and saw smoke in his room, and immediately started for his mom and stepdad.

(mick)"describe the smoke in the house."(corey) "there was a lot in the house."

(mick)"how well could you see?"

(corey)"um, in my bedroom, i couldn't see that good but the living room, and when i ran to my mom's room i could see kind of."(mick)"kind of?

Just enough to get to her?

And were they asleep?(john)"it's pretty amazing, he's an amazing little guy.

He woke up, and he no doubt a hero, he saved the family's life."(mick)thanks to corey, all three got out of the house safely.

A discarded cigarette just outside the home, caught a piece of plywood on fire and spread to the back wall of the house.

Smoke quickly filling the home's interior.

John beatles is a 33 year veteran of the huntingburg fire department who was at corey's house tuesday morning.

Beatles says 90 percent of fire fatalities nationwide are from smoke inhalation.(john)"normally, when you're in a deep sleep, the smoke inhalation will take over and you will not wake up because you will breathe the smoke, and you will die from the smoke before the heat gets to you."(mick)the last fatal fire in dubois county was thanksgiving two years ago.

It was another family of three, including a three year old toddler.

The apartment in jasper had smoke alarms in it, but they were not working.

And according to indiana law, that's the responsibility of the tenant.

The house in huntingburg is a rental home, it had no smoke alarms in it.

That's the responsibility of the landlord.

Saturday at the huntingburg eagles lodge, corey was recognized for what he had done and saved his family.

Members of the eagles gave corey and his little brother, who was not in the house at the time, some new clothes as most of the family's personal items inside the house were damaged by the smoke.

In huntingburg, i'm mick birge with news now dubois county for eyewitness news."