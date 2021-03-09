Here’s How to Dress for a Zoom Interview

With social distancing still in effect, job interviews continue to be held virtually as they have for the past year.

Here’s how to curate the perfect outfit for your digital interview.

Dress memorably, but not distractingly, Wear items that keep the interviewer focused on what you’re saying and not what you’re wearing.

Neutral colors, Fashion headhunter Floriane de Saint Pierre says playing it safe is best, so pair neutrals with clean lines.

.

Get dressed from head to toe, While it may be tempting to leave your sweats on, getting fully dressed will give you the confidence boost needed to rock the interview