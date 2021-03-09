Marley in Court

Alexandra-- the gruesome details of a gibson county murder are now surfacing.as 26 year old lance marley was in court today...charged with the death of lindsey fleck.princeton police say on sunday... officers found lindsey fleck and marley covered in blood.fleck was later pronounced dead at the scene.investigators say blood was tracked throughout the apartment... like the kitchen, bathroom and living room..

Indicating a possible struggle between fleck and marley.

Police say marley's young daughter from another marriage was in the apartment at the time of the murder.(sharon werne, chief deputy prosecutor)"in this case the child was present to me its just gruesome, in the fact that he not only was so violent to the victim, miss fleck, normally you dont see wounds to the face, that just shows the depth of the evilness that would be in a person that would do that."

Alexandra-- autopsy reports say fleck's cause of death was from multiple stab wounds to her face and chest.police say they also found a dead cat with a knife still in it.as of now marley is being held at the gibson county