Governor calls on committee to study possible inland port

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 Utah) – Exporting is big business in Utah and Governor Herbert is looking into an option he says could make it even bigger.

Part of the solution.

Don exporting is big business in utah... and the governor is looking into an option he says could make it even bigger.

Kim chief political correspondent, glen mills is live in studio with more on the governor's announcement.

Glen the state has been talking about the possibility of pursuing an inland port for a while... today the governor unveiled the beginning steps.

:08 - :15 :33 - :39 at the third annual utah global forum at the grand america hotel they are talking about a world of opportunity.

Cg gov.

Gary herbert/ r utah "95% of the customers for our businesses here in utah lie outside the borders of america.

And utah is uniquely positioned to do international business."

Last year exports grew 8% percent in utah... adding an additional one billion dollars to the local economy... the industry supports about 22% of jobs across the state.

Local leaders think an inland port will take those opportunities to the next level.

Cg derek miller/ world trade center utah "the idea behind an inland port isn't just that it would be something for utah's exports, but something for the entire western region."

Governor herbert is calling for an exploratory committee to get the ball rolling... members will look into the viability of an inland port and potential locations.

Miller "imagine something around the airport where you've got rail, you've got air, you've got the freeway with i-80 and i-15.

That would obviously be a great location to have this intermodal logistics hub."

The port would serve as a central point for customs, logistics, legal work and packaging.

Everything that needs to be done, other than loading products on a ship.

There are other land locked states with functioning ports... but the governor says he's not turning to them for inspiration.

"if we did one we would be the best, i can tell you that."

Glen the exploratory committee will study the idea over the next six to nine months... if the proposal is given the green light it will take about five years to complete.

Live in