Wichita Falls Chase Linked to Double Homicide

Fuller was wanted by police in Wichita Falls for double homicide charges.

Officers tired to pull over Jermar Fuller for speeding near Dalhart.

A man who led d-p-s troopers on a chase is said to be linked to a double homicide in wichita falls.

Documents show troopers tried to pull over 23 year old jermar fuller for speeding near dalhart two weeks ago.

(jackie:) fuller was wanted by police in wichita falls after two people were found dead in a home.

Wichita falls police say two weapons were found in his car after being arrested.

They say one was covered in blood and one was reported stolen.

(jackie:)