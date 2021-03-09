Wichita Falls Chase Linked to Double Homicide

Officers tired to pull over Jermar Fuller for speeding near Dalhart.
Officers tired to pull over Jermar Fuller for speeding near Dalhart.
Fuller was wanted by police in Wichita Falls for double homicide charges.
A man who led d-p-s troopers on a chase is said to be linked to a double homicide in wichita falls.
Documents show troopers tried to pull over 23 year old jermar fuller for speeding near dalhart two weeks ago.
fuller was wanted by police in wichita falls after two people were found dead in a home.
Wichita falls police say two weapons were found in his car after being arrested.
They say one was covered in blood and one was reported stolen.
