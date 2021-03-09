Anti-Bullying Tour Visits Biloxi Junior High

Nashville recording artists Daniel Thomas and Brea Sands took a powerful message about bullying to Biloxi Junior High.
The duo kicked off their 2016 anti-bullying tour today by visiting with students and, as News 25’s Kristen Durand shows us, teaching them to never give up on their dreams.
- - - daniel thomas - - singer/songwriter, the anti - bully tour- " i'm excited to bring this special message to biloxi junio- high, it's my program called- 'heart- speaks' and heart speaks is my- take on anti-bullying."
Nats <from daniel's music - video>- " fear says no and doubt says stop, lies get told battles get- fought..."
Danire sanders - student, bilox- junior high school- " you could mess with somebody and you're just ruining their - self esteem."
Ireland seevers - biloxi junior- high student- " just for being different, not dressing like a girl and stuff.- nats <daniel at assembly> - " drives me crazy, why do you want to hurt people?"
Jeffrey paz - biloxi junior hig- student - " they're like, oh he's wearing the same shirt or he's wearing- the same shoes from last year."
Nats <singing at assembly>- would you practice what you- preach or would you turn the- other cheek?"
Ireland seevers - biloxi junior- high student- " it can really hurt a persons feelings if you don't accept- them for being different and- just- because they're different - - - - doesn't make them unwanted."
Nats <singing in circle>- " my youth, my youth is yours..
Truth so loud you can't - ignore..."
Nats <talking in circle>- " a girl committed suicide because she was being bullied.- the bullying got so bad she - committed - suicide, they even told her she- didn't belong in this world."
Nats <singing at assembly>- " we're going to make a change now..."
Nats <talking in circle>- " so what do you think would be the best advice for someone who- is being bullied?
' speak up!
- speak up.
Don't keep it - inside... don't let someone rol- over you like a doormat."
Nats <singing at assembly>- we're going to start right - now... we're going to start - right now..."
Daniel thomas - - singer/songwriter, the anti - bully tour- " i'm taking my music career, another big dream of mine, but- not using it for me but using i- to have - a platform to spread this - message."
Nats <from daniel's music - video>- " just take my hand and see..."
Brea sands - singer/songwriter,- the anti bully tour - " i hope they leave this tour thinking that they can truly- accomplish anything because it- just takes that - one person or that one moment o- one person to spark a fire."
Nats <from daniel's music - video>- " just put your trust in me..."