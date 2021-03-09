Anti-Bullying Tour Visits Biloxi Junior High

The duo kicked off their 2016 anti-bullying tour today by visiting with students and, as News 25’s Kristen Durand shows us, teaching them to never give up on their dreams.

Nashville recording artists Daniel Thomas and Brea Sands took a powerful message about bullying to Biloxi Junior High.

- - - daniel thomas - - singer/songwriter, the anti - bully tour- " i'm excited to bring this special message to biloxi junio- high, it's my program called- 'heart- speaks' and heart speaks is my- take on anti-bullying."

Nats <from daniel's music - video>- " fear says no and doubt says stop, lies get told battles get- fought..."

Danire sanders - student, bilox- junior high school- " you could mess with somebody and you're just ruining their - self esteem."

Ireland seevers - biloxi junior- high student- " just for being different, not dressing like a girl and stuff.- nats <daniel at assembly> - " drives me crazy, why do you want to hurt people?"

Jeffrey paz - biloxi junior hig- student - " they're like, oh he's wearing the same shirt or he's wearing- the same shoes from last year."

Nats <singing at assembly>- would you practice what you- preach or would you turn the- other cheek?"

Ireland seevers - biloxi junior- high student- " it can really hurt a persons feelings if you don't accept- them for being different and- just- because they're different - - - - doesn't make them unwanted."

Nats <singing in circle>- " my youth, my youth is yours..

Truth so loud you can't - ignore..."

Nats <talking in circle>- " a girl committed suicide because she was being bullied.- the bullying got so bad she - committed - suicide, they even told her she- didn't belong in this world."

Nats <singing at assembly>- " we're going to make a change now..."

Nats <talking in circle>- " so what do you think would be the best advice for someone who- is being bullied?

' speak up!

- speak up.

Don't keep it - inside... don't let someone rol- over you like a doormat."

Nats <singing at assembly>- we're going to start right - now... we're going to start - right now..."

Daniel thomas - - singer/songwriter, the anti - bully tour- " i'm taking my music career, another big dream of mine, but- not using it for me but using i- to have - a platform to spread this - message."

Nats <from daniel's music - video>- " just take my hand and see..."

Brea sands - singer/songwriter,- the anti bully tour - " i hope they leave this tour thinking that they can truly- accomplish anything because it- just takes that - one person or that one moment o- one person to spark a fire."

Nats <from daniel's music - video>- " just put your trust in me..."

