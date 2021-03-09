102416 HABITAT HUMANITY

Palsy, their current house was never a home.

But next month, they will be moving into the house of their dreams thanks to habitat for humanity.

Whag's sarah gisriel got the first look inside.

<< sarah gisriel reporting: fifteen-year-old tori rittelmeyer and reigning miss ability junior teen queen has a habit of capturing the heart of every person she meets.

Matthew paterson, habitat for humanity executive director: "the work we do can be emotionally challenging and distressing, but to have so much light and positivity really positively impacts us, as well.

It's a great story.

Everybody connects with tori and everyone love her the moment they meet her.

Sarah gisriel: so, it's no surprise that habitat for humanity chose tori and her mother, anita as the perfect candidates for a new state-of the- art home designed with tori's independence in mind.

Tori rittelmeyer, john handley high ninth-grader: "i didn't know that people, so many people, actually supported us and wanted to help us until we got this house."

Habitat for humanity requires the family to pitch in volunteer hours, but in true tori fashion, she took this a step further.

Matthew paterson, habitat for humanity executive director: "anita and tori actually contributed much more than 250 hours.

They've been out here every tuesday, thursday and saturday and they've actually gone out and fundraised themselves to help pay for their own house."

Sarah gisriel: in the family's current home, several cabinents and every day items are out of tori's reach or range of her wheelchair.

Now, her mother says she will have a lot more time to focus on her future.

Anita rittelmeyer, tori's mother: "you know, i think putting her in an environment where she can really thrive, she is going to do amazing things and i can't wait to see what she does with it."

Reporting in winchester, sarah gisriel, whag news.

>> tasmin: tori says she's most excited to cook in her new kitchen so she can finally make mother's day dinner for her mom.

