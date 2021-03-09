Wylie going back to playoffs

To high school football... the wylie bulldogs are making this football 3 thing look really easy.

They beat snyder 56-17 for their fifth win in a row, and head coach hugh sandifer's team scored over 50 points for the third time in the last four games.

To top it off, the bulldogs are headed back to the playoffs for the 23rd year in row.

Let that sink in.

George h.w.

Bush was the president the last time they missed the postseason.

It's expected every year, but it's still sweet when they get it done.

3 3 3 3 <<chris sifuentes (:00-:05) said, "it's still always exciting knowing that you're in the playoffs, and that you're showing the state that you put in the work in the off- season."ethan smith (:09-:14) said, "it's a good feeling knowing that we clinched that spot this past week.

It's always exciting going into playoffs seeing how far we can go."hugh sandifer (:16-:20) said, "it's great.

I mean it's a lot of excitement to know that you're in the post season.

I mean everybody in the state of texas wants to play in the post season."beau bunnell (:24-:29) said, "it's always exciting to win and get to keep playing, to know it's not going to end next week.

Just know you get to work for m> more.">>the bulldogs are open this week for the second time this season.

They play for the outright district 3-4a division i championship next week at home against stephenville.

Here's