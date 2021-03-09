U.S. Army Reserve - Lt. Col. John Maenhardt

Get there but will probably stay closer to 1/4 at most.

Wednesday early minute with the rain, the rest of the day is try and keep that dry stretch going into a beautiful weekend!

Thank you sam.

It is 9:11 am right now.

We love the u.s. army and we love it when they come and see us.

We do have lieutenant colonel john in studio with us right now.

We want to talk a little bit about what you guys have to offer for people that maybe they do not know about.

>> that would be fantastic.

I like to say thank you very much for allowing us to be on your show.

We do appreciate it.

>>lou: thank you for your service first and foremost.to appreciate that.

What you have to offer?

>> we will talk about a program called the minuteman scholarship.

What this is is basically a fully paid scholarship to a college that has an rotc unit which is reserved officer training corps.

Also it would pay the full scholarship, full room and board and will also pay $10,000 fee that could be used toward room and board and some other fees as well.>>jackie: to an idea of how manyuniversities or colleges across the state or the country that would offer a program like this?

>> hundred of them.

At the end of the segment there will be i believe a web link that you can go to and you can see what colleges have the rotc program available.

>>lou: what does that entail?

You mentioned what the program was but what does that entail?

>> essentially what it is with rotc is basically you go to and you take an additional class while you enrolled in college and you have leadership laboratories .

What that class focuses on his leadership development and preparing you to be an army officer.

At the end of the four-year program do advanced camp and you do different types of leadership programs but at the end of that.

You were actually commissioned as an officer into the army with the minutemen scholarship program you are commissioned direct into the army reserve.

The army reserve basically has a scholarship program availabl to basically focus officers into the army reserve.

>>lou: janessa so they have to be involved in rotc and high school level to get involved in this program and the collegiate level or no?

>> not at all.in fact you can come in and basically with no experience whatsoever.

You can come and go into rotc and they will take you from the basic level of the way up to preparing you to be a full officer student how basic are we talking here?

>> very basic.

The martian, the formation, everything.

>>jackie: were i went to college down in florida beheaded rotc program and you saw them out quite a bit on the field and doing various practices .

I got to know some of them very well.

It worked perfectly with whatever they were studying at university as well.it is amazing how it works into whatever you would like to pursue in life and also withthe reserves.

What are the requirements if you want to be a part of the scholarship besides having to be a part of the rotc is or anything else that is required to sign up for the scholarship?

>> there is a list of requirements.

Yet of a 2.5 gpa.

You have to have admin 950 and they sat or had to be committed before your 31 years old.

That's really poor because some times you get some older studentsthat is too late.

It is actually 231 years old to be commissioned before that time.

>>lou: 'sleisuregraduation date.

>> your commission is the same date you graduate.

As long as you are 31 you're good to go.

>>jackie: with a sense of college continue to rise that is a big chunk of change that you are offering with the scholarship.

>> is huge.

When you consider also that lester without scholarships on the table.

We do not have enough .

Speaking are you serious?

>> yes.

>>lou: went to get the word out to make sure we take evangelism.

What type of opportunities are available to complete this?

>> what you completed you incarnate your obligation to the army reserve.

Also stressing the army reserve is just recently in a transition over from being strategic which means more of a backup force to actually an operational reserve which means we areout there during the engagements and what needs to happen .

For example, the idea of you will just spend two weeks at every service center .

Doing nothing.

That is an old idea.

The new idea right now is the 10 third that we have we are going over to germany this year and will be working hand-in-hand with our active duty component units actually working in european theater admissions, life measures will be going on a going through.

>>lou: let's go back.

Say you are in college and you want to take advantage of this program.

You said there is anadditional class to be taken in addition to whatever you have for a curriculum.

When you graduate you have an eight year commitment .

What is the commitment timewise after you graduate?>> commitment timewise with reserve schedule as we have one weekend a month which is called a battle training assembly.

During that we can you put much focus on your individual skills.

You focus on your readiness, focus on training and getting ready to let it mission.

During the summer months you have a two week annual training.

And that is where you go up as a unit and you will perform your unit mission.

Usually you will do that as corrective training.

Everybody will go down and basically perform the unit mission and they come back from thatand usually it is a cycle because you find out what to do right, what we do wrong and annual training and that we come back and that works into a training plan of what we are doing for the next year to improve ourselves and make sure we are able to handle the mission.>>jackie: if you have certain interest in the reserve can you be guided towards certain things he might have an interest in?

>> when you commission you get to put in a preference of what branch you would like to work .

You can look at any bridges you want to see.

Some branches like medical and the jag court which is the judge advocate general requires her things.

From sevier to baylor to be in the jag were and you have certain medicalqualifications to be in the medical service corps.

Basically is very wide open.

If you have an interest in certain areas there always positions available.

What is also great about this program is when you go to the minutemen program you also not only are you doing rotc page also work with a reserve unit on the weekends as well.

Your paid for that time that you work with them.>>lou: that was my next question.

You do get compensated?>> of course.

I got comes into the five level which isa sergeant but the basic ncl level.

Go to the unit as a cadet and you getto basically shadow the unit leadership.

You get to see a lot of the decisions they are making, how they go to the process and prepares you to be an officer.

The experience there is invaluable because you get to see what works and what does not work before you take on that role yourself.

>>jackie: after that eight year commitment can you make a career out of this other opportunities beyond that initial commitment?

>> ofcourse.

Went to rwa your commitment your choice whether you would stay or leave.

While you are going to that your.

And beyond you are advancing in rank, advancingto different positions.

Give all those opportunities available and additionally as an officer in the army reserve you have a number of openings for further education , for different missions that you can go on to can space lease builds upon your leadershipabilities, leadership skills.

You come in as a lieutenant and usually are assigned to a platoon which can be anywhere from 30-60 shoulders.

Many go to captain level.

You could have from hundred and 50 to 200 shoulders.

As you move you have greater areas of responsibly that you develop that skill.

>>lou: this is something people need to take adventure.

A lot of it was left on the table.

>> it was.

>>lou: we cannot have that.

>>jackie: that is a lot of money a lot of great opportunities.

Let's take it back to step one.

As we first learned about the scholarship so people can take advantage?

>> there will be a website , i believe it is go army.com/rotc .

He would say the locations .

>>lou: there is up on the screen.

>> there is a phone number that is attached and you can call indirectly.

You can get more