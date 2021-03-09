REPORTER ROUND TABLE

Welcome back to the "capitol connection" joining me to talk about the issues from the state capitol are jamie dunn with illinois issues and dan with lee enterprises.

Thank you both for being here.

Let's talk about what everyone's talking about, the debate from last sunday.

We've got a lot of bombshells that came out of that, like trump's "nasty woman" comment.

What are your thoughts about looking back at the debate a week later from it?

>> i think one of the things that really got a lot of traction out of the debate was trump's comment about whether he would accept the outcome of the election or not, and i think that gave a lot of people on all ends of the political spectrum pause, sort of -- the fundamental principles of our democracy is, you know, sort of go to the polls, cast their ballots, total up and whoever the winner or loser is, accept the outcome and move on.

He sort of stepped back from it a little bit but not really strongly enough for a lot of people, so i think that's one thing that is causing a lot of concern for people.

You saw the state board of elections put out a statement later in the week about the integrity of the voting process here in illinois.

All the safeguards to invent any fraud or things like that.

>> we've seen kind of a rash of stories this week coming out saying it's going to be okay in illinois, don't panic, no reason to think we're going to have massive voter fraud or anything like that coming out of the state board of elections, it's a little strange to see that.

You always maybe see a little coverage of these conversation bus it's gotten really intense because of his remarks.

>> i did a story with one of my colleagues down in indianapolis for our papers out in indiana, and he talked to a former attorney general in indiana who dealt with the voter fraud case in east chicago, it actually involved absentee ballots.

The really important factor to remember is cases like that are very isolated and rare and the possibility of something happening on a national scale that could sway the election is pretty much non-existent according to all the research out there.

>> despite those statistics, it's still a conversation people are having, but what do you think i it says about this election in particular, basically telling people what yothey should already know?

>> i think this is another instance of something being called unprecedented in this election, this idea of voter fraud has been around for quite a while, it's something that has been sort of bubbling as part of a conversation of do people need to show i.d.

At the polls, trump is very good at recognizing these kind of underlying media trends and then just magnifying them and taking them to the nth degree, and that's what we're seeing here.

>> and if that's something that's unfamiliar here in illinois when there's a debate -- a bill on automatic voter registration in the legislature earlier this year, the concept of voter fraud, how it exists, how prevalent it is is something that was up for debate.

>> talking about something else related to the campaign, less democrats have spent $3 million more opposing -- is that unheard of?

>> it's interesting that the governor is not currently running for re-election.

We're looking at lemg slaytive races and basically what's happening on strategy on both sides is to use the governor and house speaker as kind of proxies and to link the candidates with the respective head of their party, and then go after that person, so that's why we're seeing a lot of money spent attacking madigan who's running but there's no real question as to whether he's going to return to the house, and rounder who is not even running right now but the strategy is really to attack them and all the candidates of their party that are running for the legislature.

>> interesting too how the whole thing is set up because it's registered as a federal superpac because the main candidate on the ballot that's mentioned in the commercials is donald trump, so it's sort of just a bizarre election year, and it's one where a lot of outside groups have been spending money, we've seen illinois policy action with its madigan dog eumen documentao really this guilt by association strategy that's being used on both sides.

>> i don't think you can overemphasize how much money is sloshing around at the state level, i think it's getting not as much attention because the presidential election is just so boisterous and grabbing all the headlines, but there is just so much money being spent at the state level that people can afford to throw money around, talking about making a movie or that sort of thing.

>> it definitely is a bizarre year.

>> if you just look at the republican party, for example, from july 1st through the end of september, it raised about $16 million, about $14.9 million of that came from the governor's campaign fund and that's just one small part of what's going on, that doesn't count all the fund-raising that democrats are doing so it's going to be a very, very expensive election on the state level.

>> one more topic i'd like to discuss, ethics bill.

There's an ethics bill that was proposed that would stop heads of state agencies from influencing elections, taub about that a little bit, if you can.

>> sure, it's another byproduct of this election, it stemmed out of the springfield area, his primary was targeted by allies for a vote that he took that they didn't like and the director of the department of agriculture appeared in an ad, more recently the department of natural resources had appeared in an ad.

It's important to note, didn't use official titles in these ads so it's questionable whether that legislation would address that issue or not but the sponsors are concerned about them using influence to sway elections.

