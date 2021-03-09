Suspect to be Charged in 1-Year-Old’s Death

Authorities said the incident happened on Friday in Weslaco.

Happening today.

A 27-year-old man will go before a judge--accused in the murder of a 14- month old child.

The suspect will be charged with injury to a child and capital murder.

Deputies tell channel 5 news the incident happened friday on mile 15 north in weslaco.

Investigators say it appears the little boy had suffered serious injuries for quite some time.

The little boy died...saturday.

They say the suspect is the boyfriend of the victim's mother.

