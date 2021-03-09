Early Voting Has Started In Utah

As the sun came up Tuesday, lines formed inside the Salt Lake County Government Center with early voters.

At least in one direction headed east.

We'll follow more with story coming up later here on midday.

>> now two weeks away from election day.

It's safe so to say utah is now toss upstate.

There's virtual tie 3-way tie between presidential nominee hillary clinton, donald trump, and even mcmullin.

Clinical experts say your vote counts.

Inally voting is already under way give's jason nguyen joins us with why it's important to vote early.

>>> as the sun comes up.

Lines form in salt lake county government center with early voters.

>> there could be lines expected on the 8th of november.

So i would highly recommend coming outally voting early has its benefits.

There's no line.

And i'm comfortable with that.

Because i want to be in, i see the i wouldn't say chaos but i just want want to have to stand out in the long line trying to vote.

To make it easier, come wednesday there will be a 16 additional satellite centers to go to in salt lake county.

In utah you can take selfie with your own ballot if youtry to take one with somebody else ballot in picture you could hit with misdemeanor charge.

County says it's seen over a thouks mail-in ballots come in.

Far less than it expected at this time of the year.

One reason, folks may hesitant to cast their votes this election.

>> i think people are just waiting and contemplating their decisions.

Studying their voter information guide.

And taking their time.

But for our perspective we need if they made up their mind for them to get their ballots in.

National media is also watching utah.

I would have never thought that utah would a battle ground state.

So it shows how important the vote is.

But there's a lot of races other than presidential race.

Don't wait until last minute.

Get out here and vote as early as possible can.

>> if you haven't registered to vote, there's still time.

Just visit the county clerk's office and bring your id.

In salt lake city i'm jason nguyen, good4utah.

>> all right thank you, jason.

Now here's a list of counties that have early voting.

We're looking carbon county, box elder county.

Daggett emory iron.

Kaine, salt lake county.

Tooele county, utah and washington counties.

Now if you plan on votingally in make sure abring one following with you either your utah driver's license,