Rare Bird Gifts

>> ange: it's only natural to expect clever, creative people like michael and terry gray to come up with a unique gift shop that is both entertainingand a great price for all of your gift buying these.

Welcome you guys .

You rare birdpeople .

>> we are the rarest of birds.

>> ange: takes one to know that one.

You have been one the lead photographers in town forever and a day.

So now in the best of all this, here's this crazy gift shop.

>> it is just crazier than crazy.

>> ange: in a good way.

>> about a year ago we decided we will carry unique products and have fun.

That's what we are doing.

>> ange: it's been a year.

So within this process of selecting gifts, because they are unusual.

What was the process like of identifying what you wanted to show?>> first of all, it had to have a lot of color.

It's all about texture, things we love.

We bring the things we love and hope other people will love them.

So far, so good.

>> ange: let's talk about the local artists.

You feature the work of several local artists.

>> several jewelers, sarah rhodes who i think has been with you.

Crystal marshes wonderful artwork.

Michael key.

As many people as we can get.

[indiscernable] >> ange: it's like a gallery experience as well.yet - - plus you have some of the most hilarious cards you've ever read in your life.

>> this is from papaya art.

They have positive imagery on all of their products which is wonderful.we have brass.

Brass is hot for jewelry.

Tilt it up there.

>> ange: how cute.

It goes with myoutfit .

>> we also have something very unique to the area.that is the - -.

That's the evansville.

We have other iconic cities which is a great gift especially for the guys, ladies.

>> ange: michael, are we going to get to speak at all?

>> - - from savanna, georgia which started this natural soap for 25 years.

Love.

We had these wonderful elements that are hand carved from thailand.

>> ange: is all about the elephants.

>> we can learn a lot from the elephants.these are baby elephants.

We have several and big ones too.

Then another fair trade company we love, these are handmade in peru.

Wonderful craftsmanship.

Pitiful things.

They are again, lots of color and texture.

>> ange: let's talk about where you are andwhen you are open .

>>.

[indiscernable].we are open tuesday-friday from 10:00-5:00 saturday , 1:00.

[indiscernable].>> ange: if you are looking for something to delight your friends and family and coworkers.

>> this is a gift for miss angie.