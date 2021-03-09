EPSO presents check to Susan G. Komen

We showed you the pink patches the el paso county sheriff's office sported in support of breast cancer awareness month.

We learned they raised a large sum of money... a five thousand-dollar check was presented to susan g komen in colorado springs today.

This was the first year the sheriff's office participated in the "pink patch project."

Patches were sold to the public, but they sold out in record time.

For one deputy, the support meant the world to her.

Cancer is a journey ...would've made it through the money will be donated to cancer research and treatment.

Roybal hopes the sheriff's office can participate in the program again next year.

