Webb City's Polar Bear Express makes a comeback

The best of you.

The polar bear express is back on track after four years.

The webb city's parks and recreation "holiday program" was discontinued in 2012 during mining waste clean up and to repair the tracks.

But now you can once again ride the streetcar through king jack park this holiday season.

And while you wait to catch the polar bear express, you can enjoy christmas music, hot chocolate, and a visit with santa claus.

This year there will also be a light show and four new displays at the park.

Tom reeder, webb city park and recreation dir.: "my favorite part is uh ridding the trolly in the front and turning around and seeing the kids faces as they go by the lights.

Uh it's just amazing the uh watching all the kids smile."

You can hop on the trolly november 25th and 26th, and december 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th.

There will be two time blocks for the ride at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are one dollar for those over three years old, and children under three are free.

You can purchase tickets at city hall in webb city, 200 south main street and at the chamber of commerce at 112 west broadway.