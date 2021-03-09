VET HOLIDAY HELP

Folks at walter reed bethesda - are already thinking about the christmas season.

Tasmin: whag's kylie khan tells us how you can help veterans and active duty military members this holiday.

<<kylie khan, reporting: carol and karel have been volunteering together for the past six years.

Carol deleon: she's the boss.

We get along very well and do the same things.

Kylie khan: they carols, as they're called, are just two of more than 600 volunteers at walter reed bethesda.

And around the holidays, many are looking for ways to give back.

Karel volunteers because she knows what it's like to have a child in the military.

Karel fick: if anything had happened to him, i would've wanted somebody's mom to just go wait until i got there.

So i am just somebody's mom.

Steven peth : every time i come in i'm just inspired by the fact that no matter what you do for the staff, i might think it's very small, but they are so thankful.

Kylie khan: and many people send care packages to the patients and their families.

The most popular item?

... is just ninety nine cents.

Karel fick: it's very dry in there.

It's very cold in there and they really need the chapsticks.

Also toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, combs, brushes.

Kylie khan: these things, no matter how small, are much appreciated at such a difficult time in a person's life.

Marin reynes, american red cross: patients and their families aren't expecting to be in the hospital at the holiday season.

It's not always the most comforting thing so to have a patriotic quilt or a movie to watch or a game to play, that makes the time go by a little bit easier, a little bit faster.

Kylie khan: reporting in bethesda, i'm kylie khan, whag