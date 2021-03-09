Locker Room - Oct. 25th - Something or Nothing

From them.

No question about that.

They have been up and down.

It is time for something we call something or nothing.

Demaryius randal is out and out for awhile.

Defensive back field something or nothing?

>> it is something because we are in a passing league.

Like i mentioned they have to face him come sunday.

If him and his quarterback get hot it will be tough.

The good thing is these young defensive backs, gutner coming in and goodson is coming in.

It is trial by fire.

You only get better by getting in the game and that's what they have done.

He is getting better and hopefully -- we know one guy they will get back, demaryius randal and it will pay dividends going into december and january.

>> we said it a million times.

You love running backs.

Ty montgomery and davis or jackson or something or nothing?

>> i say right now having ty in there is a bonus.

Again you tried it for nile davis and you have to develop him and get him to know the playbook.

Eventually you will want a running back for that home stretch to rotate with ty and to be the guy.

>> the vikings lost and now there are 0 undefeated teams in the nfl.

The patriots, are they the best team in the league?

If not who is?

>> i don't know.

I would say we are talking presently the patriots are the best team in the nfl.

Minnesota losing that one game is only going to be interesting to see how they bounce back.

You lose one game and you can falter and you say the ship is right and we will do what we have been doing and shut teams down.

Their offense is questioned.

They have been exposed.

The philadelphia defense got in there and got in sam bradford's face.

They caused a lot of ruckus in the back field.

The next team coming in has homework and it has a lot of good film to get ready for sam bradford and the offense.

>> the former packer running back and his sidekick and