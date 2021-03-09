Skip to main content
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Bagel Drive in the Street is back!

Credit: KOTA
Bagel Drive in the Street is back!
Bagel Drive in the Street is back!

After a year off, the annual kickoff event to KOTA Territory's Care and Share food drive is back.

And it's baaack!

Planning is underway now for the kota care &amp; share food drive bagel in the street.

Downtown rapid city>> after a one- year hiatus ... the big event is planned for the friday before thanksgiving ... that's november 18, 6:30 until 9 in the morning.

Just drive on thru on st.

Joe street in downtown rapid city ... for a famous black hills bagel ..

White chocolate chip bagel.

A cup of piping hot dark canyon coffee ... or a cold pepsi product.

We gladly accept your donations to the kota care &amp; share food drive.

