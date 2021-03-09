After a year off, the annual kickoff event to KOTA Territory's Care and Share food drive is back.
Bagel Drive in the Street is back!
Credit: KOTADuration: 0 shares 1 views
And it's baaack!
Planning is underway now for the kota care & share food drive bagel in the street.
Downtown rapid city>> after a one- year hiatus ... the big event is planned for the friday before thanksgiving ... that's november 18, 6:30 until 9 in the morning.
Just drive on thru on st.
Joe street in downtown rapid city ... for a famous black hills bagel ..
White chocolate chip bagel.
A cup of piping hot dark canyon coffee ... or a cold pepsi product.
We gladly accept your donations to the kota care & share food drive.
Mp>>