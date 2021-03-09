Salisbury's new city council member says he is confident in his skill set

Hardy rudasill was appointed last night by the salisbury city council.

He takes over for laura mitchell - who resigned at the end of last month.

Hardy -- as he likes to be called -- sat down with 47 abc today -- and tells us he is confident he has the skill-set to serve the people of district five.

As a day job -- he works as the title nine coordinator for university of maryland eastern shore -- and he is a professor of english at u-m-e-s and wor-wic community college.

When 47 abc asked why hardy he entered the world of politics -- he had a simple answer.

I didn't enter into this with any grand aspirations of acquiring any other public offices, um, and its not part of my plan to be a leader of the people.

But, if i'm called to contribute i'm going to do that.

Now laura mitchell also held the position of city council vice president -- city council decided last night -- and district two representative muir boda -- was named the new v-p.