Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Credit: WMDT
Salisbury's new city council member says he is confident in his skill set

Hardy rudasill was appointed last night by the salisbury city council.

He takes over for laura mitchell - who resigned at the end of last month.

Hardy -- as he likes to be called -- sat down with 47 abc today -- and tells us he is confident he has the skill-set to serve the people of district five.

As a day job -- he works as the title nine coordinator for university of maryland eastern shore -- and he is a professor of english at u-m-e-s and wor-wic community college.

When 47 abc asked why hardy he entered the world of politics -- he had a simple answer.

I didn't enter into this with any grand aspirations of acquiring any other public offices, um, and its not part of my plan to be a leader of the people.

But, if i'm called to contribute i'm going to do that.

Now laura mitchell also held the position of city council vice president -- city council decided last night -- and district two representative muir boda -- was named the new v-p.

