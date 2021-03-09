In your local election headquarters...the general election is two weeks away and the campaigns are in 5th gear.

One tactic being seen this year is political signs being stolen or damaged.police say political sign theft is treated by the department as a larceny and processed as such.

However, signs could be subject to removal if they do not follow local ordinances for sign placement.

3 captain mike laurila, marquette city police: "you know, it's very important that whoever is placing these signs follows the guidelines.

There is an ordinance that stipulates when the signs can be placed out, when they have to be removed.

But as far as people that are damaging them or if people are stealing them, we will investigate that."sign ordinances are different in each municipality.

Contact your local county clerk or police department if you have questions about a political sign placement.