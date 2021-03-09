Justin Timberlake Voting Selfie Not Under Review By DA

The matter is under review by the D.A.’s Office.”

This announcement came Tuesday afternoon, after an earlier statement from the D.A.'s office released a statement saying, “The Shelby County DA was made aware of a possible violation of election law.

The Shelby County District Attorney now says it is NOT reviewing pop star Justin Timberlake’s selfie at a Germantown polling place Monday.

There's a lot of talk about singer justin timberlake and him taking selfies while voting.

But ... local 24 has learned ... the shelby county district attorney ... is not investigating the singer for breaking the law.

Timberlake posted this selfie to instagram ... of him preparing to vote in germantown.

Brandon: it is illegal in tennessee to take a picture while in a polling place.

But the pop star will not face charges ... and the story has gone viral.

Katina: local 24's watchdog mike matthews is live in our newsroom tonight ... -- mike?

Mike: well, this thing has blown up.

Folks at the district attorneys office weren't happy when i called to ask.

They are investigating...becau se i am told a reporter called and wanted to know why they weren't looking into it.

Meanwhile, in germantown, folks are still talking about j-t up close and personal.

Mike matthews reporting new bethel missionary baptist church has been the busiest early polling place over the last week.

Now it has the honor of being the place where justin timberlake voted.

And everybody is excited.

Voice of mike matthews/local 24 news "this is where justin voted.

Justin timberlake."

Voter " i didn't know that.'

Voice of mike matthews/local 24 news "probably didn't care did you?

No not really."

She's one of those folks who thinks timberlake is the name of a company that makes boots.

Not the name of one of the biggest entertainers in the world...who just happens to still vote in shelby county.

Look what mindy fischer has... voice of mike matthews/local 24 news "that is very cool."

Mindy fischer/germantown political candidate "isn't that awesome."

Mindy fischer was standing outside of new bethel missionary baptist, talking to voters, when she saw him.

And she suddenly became supermom to her daughter...thanks to c-n-n mindy fischer/germantown political candidate "she's in 8th grade at middle school.

And i said, your mom's gone viral.

She rolled her eyes at me and said mom, i don't think you understand what viral means.

And i said, it's on cnn.

And she said oh."

Justin apparently thought he had to let everybody see he was voting...so he took this selfie.

He broke tennessee law the moment he took the picture.

Linda phillips/shelby county election administrator "you are not to take photographs or talk on your phone.

You may use your phone for information, like if you had a list of who you wanted to vote for, you can use it for that."

The reason no pictures are allowed in polling places is because there have been times in history that politicians paid for votes.

Linda phillips/shelby county election administrator "if you could produce proof you voted for them, they'd give you some money.

And so you've never been permitted to take photographs."

Mike: if they charge him with taking a picture...he could end up with...30 days in jail or a 50 dollar fine.

That's the law.

The election commission just moments ago..

Announced starting thursday... early voting locations will open an hour earlier, at 9 a.m.

Reporting live, mike matthews, local 24 news.

This story is getting lots of comments on the local memphis facebook page.

Brandon: sandra k.

Says ... seriously.

With all the shootings and killings and they are going after someone who is being a positive role model.

This country is a mess.

Katina: donna m.

Says ... seriously?

He contributes so much to this city ... and communities.

Slap him on the wrist and let's move on!

And another donna says ... maybe we should punish all the media for posting the same picture of it.

Brandon: stacey n.

Says this is petty.

Give him a ribbon for trying to get people to vote rather than just complain about it.

Petty!

you can head over to the local memphis facebook page ... and click on this story to share