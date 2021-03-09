Veteran Killed in Tractor Accident

Jenna rehnstrom.

Tim is off he's a siouxland vietnam veteran who's appeard on kcau 9 news on a number of occassions over the years.

But this 72-year- old farmer who survived the battlefield has now died in a tractor accident.

Kcau 9's jamie perez joins us with details about the passing of bill wiseman.

Jamie wiseman was working on his farm last night in homer, nebraska when the tragic accident occured.

Wiseman... who we've interviewed at past veterans events..

Was trapped after his tractor rolled down an incline and landed on top of him.

Despite efforts by rescue crews who rushed to his aid, wiseman died at the scene.

Friends today said wiseman had been battling cancer in recent times... and they were sad about losing someone who gave a lot back to veteran's causes.

" bill had been suffering for a while and fighting cancer and i was quite surprised because it was just a week ago we were at county convention with him.

We miss everybody that leaves us.

There's going to be an open spot there that can never be filled," says larry brostad, bill's friend.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding wiseman's death, but say it was accidental.

Wiseman was also a proud member of the american legion in south sioux city.

Coming up tonight at 6, we'll hear more from fellow members about their loss of a freind.

Reporting live in studio, jamie perez, kcau 9 news.

