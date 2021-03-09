Royal family responds to Harry and Meghan interview

The British royal family is “saddened” to learn of how challenging the last few years have been for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, calling the allegations of racism made by the couple in an interview with Oprah Winfrey “concerning,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Buckingham Palace Responds To Allegations In Harry And Meghan's Oprah Interview
NPR
"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," said a statement released on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. "While..