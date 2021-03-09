Urbana shootings

It's the third shooting in less than a week within the area

A man spent his night in the hospital after a shooting in an urbana neighborhood.

it happened near a parking lot in on vawter street in urbana.

you may notice this area behind me is familiar: that's because this is the second time in less than a week we've been near this parking lot for a shooting,and the third time in a week we've been in this residential part of urbana.police tell us they found a handful of shell casings on the ground right last night,following the shooting around 6:15.one person was hit and taken to the hospital.and those injuries are described to us as non life threatening.they spent several hours going through the area.but police haven't identified a suspect, or other details about why this might have happened.one suspect they do have in mind: 23-year-old keith porter.he's the man named in last week's crime right here on vawter street.he's now wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm.police say he shot at a car with a person inside.and police are still looking for whoever's behind the shooting on ivanhoe way from earlier this week.

On sunday evening, police came to the area to find several cars with damage,and three apartments that had been fired at.nobody was injured in that crime.

police are not saying at this point if these three shootings are related---but if you know any information about any of them you're asked to call urbana police.