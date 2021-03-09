Clinton steps up her pantsuit game

Kentucky under wednesday that c1 3 welcome back and time now for talkers.

Hillary clinton may not be michelle obama when it comes to fashion.

But the presidential candidate has upped her pantsuit game this campaign.

Jeanne moos explains.

This may be how hillary clinton is seen by rudy giuliani... former nyc mayor "when i see her, i see her in an orange jumpsuit, i'm sorry."

Sorry rudy, but most see her in a pantsuit.

So many pantsuits over the years, so many pantsuit jokes... presidential nominee "you said you can tell it's summer.

Today hillary clinton hit the beach in a one piece pantsuit ."

But these days hillary is hitting her stride with her pantsuits.

She wore custom ralph lauren at the democratic convention and ralph lauren for the third debate.

White was a winner..."hillary clinton coming into the room like...a unicorn."

Actually it was a reference to the white worn by suffragettes seeking the vote.

Presidential nominee "how are you, donald?"

Over three debates hillary wore red, white and blue.

One tweet compared her outfits to those worn by rappers for death row records.

But hillary exemplifies a trend.... "the sexy pantsuit is in, just not the old lady frumpy pantsuit."

Note gucci's sexy pantsuit.

Hillary's used to be considered uncool.... "if you girls want to really knock the boys out you should project boldness with a power pantsuit combo."

"i'm gonna look like hillary clinton, ma."

"i know, right?"

But hillary ha kicked her pantsuits up a notch after hiring an aide to michelle obama.

She may not be a style icon yet, but some are speculating about "the hillary clinton effect."

Choreographed "pantsuit power" flashmobs of supporters... "so just dance dance."

Have been organized.

"on hillary's website they even sell a novelty pantsuit without the pants."

The 30 dollar pantsuit tee is so popular it's sold out.

Hillary still makes pantsuit jokes... presidential nominee "you look so good in your tuxes, or as i refer to them "formal pantsuits."

Hillary has upped her pantsuit style, just as she may be about to truly wear the pants.

Jeanne moos cnn new york.

