TMN List 10/26/16

Top 5 Halloween movies according to the website Movie Pilot.

With halloween just a few days away, there is no better way to get in that spirit than watching a halloween movie.

We have the top five according to the website movie pilot.

Jennifer: at number five, the shining, which goes down as one of the all-time best horror movies.

There was something eerily isolated about the film and its location, a story emphasized by the actual horror experienced on set by actress shelley duvall - pushed to the edge by director stanley kubrick.

Kate: at number four, the nightmare before christmas.

Originating from a poem that tim burton wrote in 1982, nightmare follows the inhabitants of halloween town.

Jack skellington is the pumpkin king, bored of his life of scares and screams. jack looks beyond halloween town to discover the new holiday of christmas and bring it home.

Jennifer: at number three, a nightmare on elm street.

In terms of scary halloween movies, elm street was a shocker of its time.

Robert englund's iconic performance makes it must-see viewing.

Dan: at number two, hocus pocus.

Bette middler, sarah jessica parker, and kathy najimy head up the coven of colorful witches.

Hanged for their crimes in salem, the wicked sanderson sisters await a virgin to light the black- flamed candle and release them again.

Kate: at number one, halloween.

The midwestern town of haddonfield is rocked when former resident and serial killer michael myers returns to town.

Chased by psychiatrist dr. loomis, michael returns to wreak havoc on a young babysitter and her friends.

It arguably marks the start of the entire babysitter- thriller genre.