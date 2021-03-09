Mommy Blogger

Northwest arkansas.

A mom on a mission to declutter the toys.

Fox 24's dana winter shows us how a minimalistic lifestyle can maximize time for overwhelmed moms. ### allie casazza / intentional living coach "the kids would just go in there and dump everything out, and come out five minutes later, bored, so i just didn't feel like it was serving its purpose."

((dana)) for the casazza family, a playroom full of toys was more of a hindrance than a help.

Allie casazza / intentional living coach "at that time of my life of the overwhelm, i was very depressed, very much struggling, just really grasping for what is the point of motherhood if i'm just in survival mode."

((dana)) so -- mom -- allie casazza decided to do a clean sweep through all her kids' toys while they were asleep.

She ended up getting rid of most -- and they didn't even notice.

Allie casazza / intentional life coach "i kind of like poured my coffee and sent the kids in there to play as usual and waited and my daughter who's my oldest, again almost four at the time, she just kind of 'oh mom thank you for cleaning up' and went right in and 'i've been looking for this' and started playing."

((dana)) and she says -- it's one of the best decisions she's made.

Allie casazza / intentional living coach "i saw such an improvement in my time in the day and their attitudes and their relationships with each other, i just figured, you know i think i'm on to something."

((dana)) casazza says she went through the rest of her house -- clearing clutter where she found it -- and she uncovered living with less provides some added benefits.

Allie casazza / intentional living coach "my husband and i enjoy the holidays just as much as our kids now because it's not such a financial burden.

((dana)) she's teaching her kids when you save money on objects -- you can spend it on experiences - making memories that last longer.

Allie casazza / intentional living coach "leading by example and showing we don't focus on material things.

I tell the kids too, we're able to take this trip, or we're able to go in the woods to this cabin which we just did last week, and we're able to go to california and visit family because we don't spend our money on things."

((dana)) casazza hopes by sharing her decluttering secret with more moms -- they too can feel the freeing effect.

In fayetteville, i'm dana winter, fox 24 news.

