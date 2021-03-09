Air Force's Calhoun preps for Kiesau

Friday night's opponent, Air Force, knows that as well.

As we all know, Fresno State has an interim coach for its four remaining games this season.

Indians win six-nothing.

Game two tomorrow night... andrew when it comes to distractions for any team, firing a coach mid-season is pretty much at the top of the list.

...except for maybe a scandal... as we know fresno state has moved on from tim deruyter.

The bulldogs will be coached by eric kiesau in their last four games of the season... the first of those four is on friday against air force... the players don't have much time to get used to doing things differently.

But one thing that might be in their favor...is what's taking place in colorado springs.

Imagine how tough it is for the falcons!

They have to prepare for a new coach on five days notice... reporter "in terms of the change of coach, do you look at...he was the offensive coordinator...do you look at his past stops a little bit to get tendencies?

Or are you looking at the first seven games?"

Troy calhoun "i think most certainly, you have to.

And on both sides of the ball too, quite frankly.

And i have to.

So we've looked, we've gone back into some other seasons.

Yessir, we have."

Reporter "have you been in touch with tim deruyter at all?"

Troy calhoun "texted back and forth.

I'm not gonna put him in a position where he has to speak about his team just because of the loyalty he has to the guys that he recruited.

And as a friend we're not