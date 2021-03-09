New Information on Body Found Near Corpus Christi Coast

Authorities said the man was part of a larger group of Cubans trying to make their way to the U.S.

About 10 now to a channel 5 news update... new information on a body discovered in the water off the coast of corpus christi.

Jonathan pena, a brownsville native, spotted the body 15 days ago while on a shrimp boat.

Tonight, the nueces county coroner's office is providing a timeline... they say 13 cuban nationals fled the island nation back in june.

We're told 7 of them made it to mexico.

The others went missing, including the man found in the makeshift raft.

The coast guard previously estimated the man could have been at sea anywhere from eight to twelve weeks.