Tuesday, March 9, 2021

"Dark Money" in Missouri U.S. Senate race

Credit: KMIZ ABC Columbia, MO
Out-of-state money is coming into Missouri politics, particularly the U.S..

Senate race, at such a rate that about $2 of $10 contributed actually comes from Missourians, according to the U.S..

Public Interest Research Group.

Your voice your vote 20-16 tonight --you may have noticed some political advertisements lately -- and that advertising isn't cheap.

Who's paying for it?

Who knows?

In just the missouri race for u-s senate -- incumbent republican sen.

Roy blunt and democratic challenger secretary of state jason kander have raised around 14- million dollars.

Most of that money comes from sources outside of missouri, according to the u.s. public interest research group.

Many people in the u-s have negative feelings about so-called dark money... and the u.s. supreme court's 2010 decision regarding citizens united... basically

