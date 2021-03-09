'Dark Money' in Missouri U.S. Senate race

Out-of-state money is coming into Missouri politics, particularly the U.S..
Senate race, at such a rate that about $2 of $10 contributed actually comes from Missourians, according to the U.S..
Public Interest Research Group.
Your voice your vote 20-16 tonight --you may have noticed some political advertisements lately -- and that advertising isn't cheap.
Who's paying for it?
Who knows?
In just the missouri race for u-s senate -- incumbent republican sen.
Roy blunt and democratic challenger secretary of state jason kander have raised around 14- million dollars.
Most of that money comes from sources outside of missouri, according to the u.s. public interest research group.
Many people in the u-s have negative feelings about so-called dark money... and the u.s. supreme court's 2010 decision regarding citizens united... basically