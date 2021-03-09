A recap of the shooting at FreightCar America in Roanoke

America has released a statement offering it's deepest condolences to everyone affected.

The company says in part -- we are working closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement to determine what happened and ensure that our employees are safe a former employee at freightcar america is to blame for the shooting but police are still working to figure out why.

Getachew fekede worked at freightcar america.

But seven months ago he didn't show up for work and never came back until today.

"approximately ten rounds were fired from a nine millimeter semiautomatic handgun used by the assailant."

Fekede arrived on a bicycle.

And started shooting inside the paint room.

He killed one person, injured three, and police believe he killed himself.

People who live in the area aren't shocked this happened, but they're hoping for change.

Keith saunders/roanoke resident "this is the time to have the flags at half mass, this is the time that the star should be red, this is something that happened right here."

Police chief tim jones says fekede was fifty-three years old and was from kenya.

He moved to roanoke through a refugee program back in 2011.

Police have no reason to suspect terrorism and believe fekede acted alone.

Tonight