Murder Victims Family Reacts to Life Sentence

After hearing the life sentence handed down, the Cortinez family was overcome with emotion.

Evidence presented in court led the jury to believe Diaz intentionally ran over Cortinez with his car because he (Cortinez) wouldn't buy alcohol for Diaz and his friends.

A Taylor County Jury sentenced 18-year-old Emmanuel Diaz to life in prison for the murder of 58-year-old Jesse Cortinez on Halloween night in 2014.

An abilene teen is sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering an abilene man on halloween night in 2014..... 2014.....that's tonight's top s.

Story.....a taylor county jury sentenced 18-year-old emmanuel diaz to life in prison for the murder of 58- year-old jessie cortinez..... testimony during the trial showed diaz ran over the victim with a car because he wouldn't buy he and his friends alcohol..... diaz was 16 at the time..... the jury also added an additional 10 year prison sentence for a deadly conduct charge related to a drive by shooting that happened earlier in the night of the murder..

Ktab's stacie wirmel was in the courtroom when the punishment phase finished.

She talks with the cortinez family about the outcome of the trial.

She joins us now in the studio..

Stacie??

Bob and brittany..

As you can see this memorial shows you just how much jesse cortinez was loved by his friends and family.... these flowers and other things have been here since the night he was killed.... i spoke to two of his brothers who tell me jesse was loved by everyone and was such a generous man and loved to walk everywhere... <<(stacie) "tell us what you're feeling right now?""a little bit of relief.

The healing process gets to start."

It's something the cortinez family has waited for since november 1st 2014..."there's a big void there but at least with the decision now we can move forward and start the healing process."emmanuel diaz received a life sentence for killing their brother jessie cortinez.."there's no victory for either one of us.

Either my family or mr. diaz's family.

There are no winners in this case.

Like i said we're happy."another person happy with the outcome of trial is prosecutor joel wilks..

"i'm proud of out community, i'm proud of the citizens of abilene, you know proud of this jury.

Just proud of them, proud of how they looked at the evidence and i'm proud of the family 's support m.

Cortinez had."and the support has been there throughout this whole trial..

"by the presence of everybody today, you can tell the kind of guy jesse was."that person they knew is what the family says keeps them going..

.

"he had plenty of friends that he touched and he helped and this helps us amd it's brought us closer."and bob and brittany ... through out this whole trial emmanuel diaz seemed to show no emotion and the prosecution even read some letters today from emmanuel diaz while he was in jail... and he apparently laughed when he saw the cortinez family sitting in the courtroom and even wrote a letter to his girlfriend threatning her if he ever gets out of prison...which with is life sentence today he is elligble for parole in 30 years..

And even with that option the cortinez family says they feel like some justice is finally served for a man they loved so dearly... bob brittany..

Back to you..

Thank you stacie... jospeh carrilo was also in the car that night jesse cortinez was killed..

He is also charged with murder and has been indicted on that charge and will be in court at a