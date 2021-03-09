Cortinez Reacts to Diaz Sentencing

The family of murdered Jesse Cortinez spoke out after Emmanuel Diaz was sentenced to life in prison.

An abilene jury sentenced 18-year-old emmanuel diaz to life for murder today..

Along with a 10 year sentence for a deadly conduct charge..

Charge..we got an interview with the prosecutor for this case along with the victim's family members and they told us that this helps them feel a little more at peace with the death of their loved one..

Jesse cortinez..

3 the sentence is in inez cortinez/victim's brother "i think justice was served," after a family waited years for justice after the murder of jesse cortinnez.ez cortinez/victim's brother "we're happy with the jury's decsion to find him guilty and then to give him life was just was blessing.

Everything worked out fine and the district attorneys the police department did an outsanding job and we're happy with thier work,"and they aren't the only ones happy.

Joe young"i'm proud of our community, i'm proud of the citizens of abilene, i'm proud of this jury.

Proud of the way they looked at the evidence and i'm proud of teh family and the family's support that jesse cortinez had,"this sentence brings healingez cortinez/victim's brother"at least with the decision now we can move forward with the healing process,"but not without loss.ez cortinez/victim 's brother"there's no victory for my family or mr. diaz's family.

There are no winners in this case,"the main thing the family wants to focus on?

Their love of jesse cortinez.

Ez cortinez/victim's brother "and we miss him.

We miss his smile, we miss his shine, you know we miss his dedication to the family and the things that he did and the things that he stood for ," ," several people took the stand for this case including an abilene police officer and an employee for the taylor county jail also took the stand to explain that diaz has been written up several times while being behind bars..

Diaz's family members also took the stand to try and plead his case..

