Three men with shotguns rob Dollar General in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three masked men who robbed the Dollar General store on Bloomfield Road in Macon Monday night.

Deputies say two suspects entered the store with guns and demanded money... while a third suspect stood at the frontdoor with a shotgun..

The trio took cash and a safe before running away.

