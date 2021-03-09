Skip to main content
Three men with shotguns rob Dollar General in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three masked men who robbed the Dollar General store on Bloomfield Road in Macon Monday night.

Stillooking for the suspects.

Three masked men also robbed the dollar general on bloomfield road last night around 9 p-m.

Deputies say two suspects entered the store with guns and demanded money... while a third suspect stood at the frontdoor with a shotgun..

The trio took cash and a safe before running away.

If you know anything about either

