Police standoff closes stretch of busy Versailles Road

A stretch of busy Versailles Road in Lexington was closed for much of Tuesday night after police say a woman driving a stolen car pulled a gun on officers, which led to a standoff that eventually ended peacefully with an arrest and no injuries.

Say they had to deal with a woman, with a gun.... along that busy road.

Let's go right to abc 36's veronica jean seltzer.... ...live at the scene.

V.j.... traffic is moving there again?

Right, tom, both lanes are open again.

But earlier people were stuck waiting here for hours...they couldn't get home.

Because of this...police completely blocked off the road...telling people it was for their safety.

We now know what was going on.

Police say an officer pulled a woman over and realized her car was stolen.

The woman ran and police chased her, tazing her twice, but it didn't work.

Police say the woman pulled out a gun.

They think she may have acted like that because she's facing five warrants...most for not showing up in court for traffic charges.

Police say they talked with her for a long time and finally she dropped her gun.

"she was out in the elements so eventually i think she was tired and was able to...she had established such a rapport with our sgt that you know she felt comfortable in coming over to us."

She now faces several other charges from tonight including wanton endangerment for pointing a gun at officers.

Police say they had to order people in a home and an apartment complex to shelter in place while this was all happening.

But again all is clear now and everyone is walking away from this safe tonight.

