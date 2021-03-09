Numerous reports of a man approaching bus stops in Clay

Good evening, everyone.

Tonight we're putting you on the lookout after numerous reports of a man approaching students at bus stop!

Christie: all of this taking place in the clay area.

Farah: rod and christie, there have been a total of 4 reports of a man approaching north syracuse central school district students at bus stops, one of them happening today along jennifer drive in north syracuse and another on october 6th on wild creek way in the town of clay.

Both state police and the onondaga county sheriff's office are investigating.

They're looking for a whilte male between the age of 20 and 30 years old.

Investigators say he was seen driving a small black vehicle with tinted windows and gold and blue new york state license plates.

Police are urging parents to remind their children to be extra cautious when it comes to strangers and to call 9-1-1 to report anything unusual or if they see a suspicious adult.

Parents were alerted to the incidents on the district home page, social media, texts and emails.

Farah: i did speak with superintedent annettee speach tonight -- she says the investigation is in the hands of police, but that this does come as a constant reminder for children to be on the lookout when they're on their own going to and from school.

