City Provides House Rehabilitation to Select Local Homes

The city of lubbock is working to help a few homes in our area get a much needed facelift.

Terri klbk's "elizabeth pace" joins u now with more about the housing rehab project.

Elizabeth?

Elizabeth the community development department is providing a major rehab project -- where low-mod income homeowners can apply to receive a grant that will rehabilitate their entire home karen murfee//director of community development "major rehab program and we put those out to bid through our city percurment with the purchasing department."

The community development department is serving as a gateway for low-income households to receive federal grants to improve their homes and right now four homes are listed in this area karen murfee//director of community development "there's an income limit that we receive from hud every year.

And then they have to be living in the home and they have to have their name as the owner on the deed."

The board will then interview and select who's home will receive the funding karen murfee//director of community development "so they come in and we do an application process with them and then we determine what their needs are."

The major rehab program will cover the big plumbing-- roofing-- and painting projects to bring the house up to code but homeowners will have to pay three percent of the expenses karen murfee//director of community development "usually the way they pay back the grant is by living in the house.

So they have to own the house and maintain that as their primary residence."

Overall-- murfee says programs like this help establish and reinvest in our community karen murfee//director of community development "especially low-mod income homeowners they dont have the funding.

They're on fixed income, they're elderly.

We try to serve all of those low-mod income homeowners because they just don't have the income to maintain their properties."

Elizabeth anyone interested in applying can