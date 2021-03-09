VP hopeful Tim Kaine campaigns in Allentown

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s running-mate is stumping for the campaign in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Vaughn.

>> wendy davis: and i'm wendy davis.

First at 5... in the race for white house...the finish line is in sight!>>>rob vaughn: we're now less than 2 weeks out from election day.... and both presidential candidates are making a final push for voters.

>>>wendy davis: in just a few minutes...democratic v-p candidate tim kaine will address a crowd at muhlenberg college in allentown... wfmz's kyle rogers is live there with more..kyle?

3 senator tim kaine here stumping for hillary clinton at muhlenberg college.he's said last week in philly that pennsylvania is a "checkmate state" and he's focusing here to rally more support.

>>> reporterahead of senator tim kaine's rally and for some students..this will be the first election they can vote in.>>> nicholas rubingh it is a battleground state which means it can go either way which is a terrifying prospect>>> reportersenator tim kaine has called pennsylvania a checkmate state telling crowds if he and hillary clinton win the keystone state they'll win the white house.

Both have said they're not taking any votes for granted trying to focus on undecided and independent voters like college senior jennifer herrera.>>> jennifer herrera im kind of in the middle of being an independent and a democrat >>> reporterjennifer says she's voting but still wants to learn